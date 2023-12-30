Derek J. Maetzold Sells 5,180 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $113,597.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,180.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of CSTL opened at $21.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average is $17.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.97. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $29.59.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.94 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
