Derek J. Maetzold Sells 5,180 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $113,597.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,180.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of CSTL opened at $21.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average is $17.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.97. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $29.59.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.94 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $57,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 40.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 247.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSTL

About Castle Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.