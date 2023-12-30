Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.38

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (CVE:DSY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.38 and traded as high as C$1.44. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at C$1.44, with a volume of 4,000 shares changing hands.

Destiny Media Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 6.30. The stock has a market cap of C$14.38 million, a PE ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.19.

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of C$1.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Destiny Media Technologies Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, an online platform that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from record labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the content; Play MPE CASTER; Play MPE Quickshare provides a distribution tool for Play MPE customers to promote music; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through cloud-based player and mobile apps.

