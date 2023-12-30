Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.84. Approximately 22,958 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 41,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average of $8.86.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa AG will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Lufthansa

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 43,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers airfreight container management services; and e-commerce solutions for approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

