Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $145.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $190.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($37.10) to GBX 2,950 ($37.48) in a report on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

