Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Digital Ally Stock Down 8.3 %
Shares of DGLY opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. Digital Ally has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $7.59.
Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.34 million during the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 89.51% and a negative return on equity of 102.78%.
Institutional Trading of Digital Ally
Digital Ally Company Profile
Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Digital Ally
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.