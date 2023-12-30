Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) Shares Bought by Tillman Hartley LLC

Tillman Hartley LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF comprises 2.6% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tillman Hartley LLC owned about 0.96% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $6,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFIS. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1,780.5% during the third quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 786.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DFIS remained flat at $24.17 on Friday. 139,174 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $734.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.64.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.