Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Tillman Hartley LLC’s Largest Position

Tillman Hartley LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,917,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 20.7% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Tillman Hartley LLC owned 0.25% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $50,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 18,477 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,603 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

DFAC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,527,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,285. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.15. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $29.43. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

