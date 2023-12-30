Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Tillman Hartley LLC

Tillman Hartley LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 355,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 6.7% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $16,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.33. 289,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,789. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.16 and a 52-week high of $53.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day moving average is $47.01.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.