Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Purchased by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSVFree Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,590 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up 1.7% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc. owned 1.69% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $24,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSV. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $66,113,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,730,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 267.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 965,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,816,000 after purchasing an additional 702,518 shares in the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,877,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,554,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.12. 520,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,148. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $29.64. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.10.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

