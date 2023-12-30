Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) Shares Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC owned 3.88% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,085,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 1,147.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 130,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 119,875 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,832,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 535.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 87,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,561,000.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:COM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.81. 95,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,128. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $27.61 and a twelve month high of $31.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.35.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Profile

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

