Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG opened at $135.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $251.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.48.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,969 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926,555 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,202,000 after acquiring an additional 994,813 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

