Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Position Reduced by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,163 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Dollar General by 124.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Dollar General by 64.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926,555 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $460,221,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar General from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $135.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $251.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

