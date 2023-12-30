DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) CFO Nicola T. Allais Sells 9,225 Shares of Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $345,845.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,414.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:DV opened at $36.78 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $42.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average of $33.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.94 and a beta of 1.13.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DV. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 241.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

