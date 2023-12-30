Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.58

Shares of Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.58 and traded as high as C$3.94. Dynacor Group shares last traded at C$3.94, with a volume of 46,518 shares.

Dynacor Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$149.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.27.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$85.10 million for the quarter. Dynacor Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Dynacor Group Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynacor Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.0117 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Dynacor Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Dynacor Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

In related news, Director Maria Del Rocio Rodriguez Espinoza purchased 16,965 shares of Dynacor Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.91 per share, with a total value of C$49,447.89. Company insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Dynacor Group Company Profile

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metals deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,696 hectares located in Peru. It also holds a 100% interest in the greenfield Anta project that includes eight concessions covering an area of 5,600 hectares situated in Southern Peru.

Featured Articles

