easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESYJY shares. Morgan Stanley raised easyJet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on easyJet from GBX 620 ($7.88) to GBX 550 ($6.99) in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on easyJet from GBX 570 ($7.24) to GBX 540 ($6.86) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

ESYJY stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. easyJet has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

