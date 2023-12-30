Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Short Interest Up 443.3% in December

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 443.3% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE EOI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.58. 108,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,147. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.05. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $16.99.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,657,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 835,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after acquiring an additional 181,751 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 659,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after purchasing an additional 73,924 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 25.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 255,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 51,934 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

