ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) & Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) Financial Analysis

Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Free Report) and ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sharing Economy International and ECARX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharing Economy International N/A N/A N/A ECARX -32.10% N/A -34.47%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.2% of ECARX shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of ECARX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A ECARX 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sharing Economy International and ECARX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

ECARX has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 216.46%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sharing Economy International and ECARX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharing Economy International $320,000.00 0.00 -$4.15 million N/A N/A ECARX $515.70 million 0.23 -$223.18 million ($0.53) -5.96

Sharing Economy International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ECARX.

Volatility & Risk

Sharing Economy International has a beta of -1.68, suggesting that its share price is 268% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECARX has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ECARX beats Sharing Economy International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharing Economy International

Sharing Economy International Inc. focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power banks for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provision of consulting and office support services. It also engages in the real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films. In addition, the company develops and operates a sharing economy mobile platform for courier services; develops an interactive virtual tour of a physical space using a mobile phone camera; operates online platforms; and operates a bike sharing mobile app, as well as provides licensing services. Sharing Economy International Inc. was formerly known as Cleantech Solutions International, Inc. and changed its name to Sharing Economy International Inc. in January 2018. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong.

About ECARX

ECARX Holdings Inc. develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

