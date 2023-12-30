Echo Wealth Management LLC Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Echo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,512,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,635. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $54.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average is $51.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

