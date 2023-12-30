Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $69.14

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 69.14 ($0.88) and traded as low as GBX 69 ($0.88). Ediston Property Investment shares last traded at GBX 69 ($0.88), with a volume of 119,123 shares traded.

Ediston Property Investment Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.02, a current ratio of 24.07 and a quick ratio of 22.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 69.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 66.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £147.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -634.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Ediston Property Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. Ediston Property Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,545.45%.

About Ediston Property Investment

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

