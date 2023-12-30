Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CFO Scott B. Ullem Sells 14,510 Shares

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $76.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.61. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EW. Mizuho cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

