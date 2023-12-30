Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Trading 40% Higher

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 40% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 298,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 213,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Eguana Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$0.40 to C$0.10 in a research report on Friday, September 1st.
Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). Eguana Technologies had a negative net margin of 138.98% and a negative return on equity of 154.23%. The company had revenue of C$2.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.00 million.
Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.
