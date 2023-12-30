Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.96

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.96 and last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 985397 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.21.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 26.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1,763.6% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,522,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796,752 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 211.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,073,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,095,000 after buying an additional 7,516,372 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $82,309,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,998,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 7,468.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,873,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Articles

