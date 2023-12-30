Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,406,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,617,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,640,000 after buying an additional 342,468 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 141,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.6 %

ELV stock opened at $471.56 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $514.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ELV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

