Ellsworth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for approximately 1.5% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 275.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.08. The company had a trading volume of 998,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,063. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.63%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

