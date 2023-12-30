Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys 802 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of 3M by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in 3M by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

MMM stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.32. 2,414,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,634,209. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $129.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

