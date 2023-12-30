Ellsworth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,067 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 124.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Starbucks by 10.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 25.7% during the second quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in Starbucks by 5.7% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 26,803 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.01. 6,135,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,993,850. The company has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.00. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.