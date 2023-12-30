Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,256,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,685. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $138.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.83 and a 200-day moving average of $193.38. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $217.22.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

