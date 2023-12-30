Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $4.31 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 909.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises approximately 1.5% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 31.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in AutoZone by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AZO traded up $17.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,585.61. 116,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,384. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,608.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,543.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,851.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AZO

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total transaction of $7,790,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,949 shares of company stock worth $38,497,878 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.