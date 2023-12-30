Ellsworth Advisors LLC Increases Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 75.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.88. 1,584,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,717. The company has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.44%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMT

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.