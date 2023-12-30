Ellsworth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,919 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon comprises about 1.4% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,986,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,998,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,117 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,433,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,399,416,000 after acquiring an additional 526,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,532,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,646,000 after acquiring an additional 230,185 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 12,774,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,727,000 after acquiring an additional 315,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $503,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.77.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $52.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,853,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,203. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $52.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.23.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

