Ellsworth Advisors LLC Makes New $3.88 Million Investment in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 102,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000. Integra LifeSciences comprises approximately 1.4% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Integra LifeSciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 469.5% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 746 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 107.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 40.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

Shares of IART stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.55. The stock had a trading volume of 530,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,671. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.81 and its 200-day moving average is $40.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $382.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

