Ellsworth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth about $684,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after buying an additional 45,745 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Ares Management by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARES traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.92. 374,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,421. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $67.29 and a 52 week high of $120.99.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.58 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38,762,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,690,846. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38,762,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,690,846. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 21,818 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $2,183,763.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,376 shares of company stock worth $25,910,510 over the last ninety days. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ares Management from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARES

Ares Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.