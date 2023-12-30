Ellsworth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,114,000 after acquiring an additional 799,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,148 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,411,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,410,000 after acquiring an additional 164,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,650,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,031,000 after purchasing an additional 199,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

LNT stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.30. 1,346,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,826. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $56.29. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.69.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

