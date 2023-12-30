Ellsworth Advisors LLC Sells 4,470 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises about 3.2% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $9,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.66. 1,749,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,384. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $59.87.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

