Ellsworth Advisors LLC Sells 5,890 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,211 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 56,495 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 45,541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 32,958 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.2% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 525,240 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,672,000 after purchasing an additional 25,779 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.96. 3,788,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,538,302. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.46 and a 200-day moving average of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $101.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $93.45.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

