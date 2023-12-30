Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Acquired by Security National Bank

Security National Bank grew its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Encore Wire worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WIRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 132.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Encore Wire by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Encore Wire by 6.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Trading Down 0.4 %

WIRE stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.60. 126,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,688. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.22. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $221.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.16. Encore Wire had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $636.99 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WIRE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Further Reading

