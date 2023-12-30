Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Price Performance
EFOI opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.04. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $6.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 243.07% and a negative net margin of 144.32%. Equities analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Energy Focus Company Profile
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Focus
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.