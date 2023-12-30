Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Price Performance

EFOI opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.04. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $6.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 243.07% and a negative net margin of 144.32%. Equities analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Energy Focus Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Free Report ) by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,315 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Energy Focus worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.