Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CFO Benjamin Hohl Sells 1,030 Shares

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 1,030 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $15,522.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Benjamin Hohl also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, December 26th, Benjamin Hohl sold 100 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,500.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

Enliven Therapeutics stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.14. The stock has a market cap of $567.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.02. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.34.

Institutional Trading of Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.