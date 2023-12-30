Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,957,000 after acquiring an additional 60,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,061,000 after purchasing an additional 102,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,230,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,316,000 after purchasing an additional 195,690 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 970,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,059,000 after purchasing an additional 71,680 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.14. 2,818,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,793,156. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.30 and its 200-day moving average is $128.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $271.72.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.13.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

