Enterprise Diversified (OTCMKTS:SYTE) Trading 0.9% Higher

Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.72 and last traded at $5.49. Approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 1,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.
Enterprise Diversified Trading Up 0.9 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49.
Enterprise Diversified Company Profile
Enterprise Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the Internet, asset management, real estate, and other businesses in the United States and Canada. The company operates four segments: Asset Management Operations, Real Estate Operations, Internet Operations, and Other Operations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enterprise Diversified
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.