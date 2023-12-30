EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,024 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for approximately 1.8% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,629,243,000 after purchasing an additional 537,992,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,161,014,000 after buying an additional 1,005,328 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,882,219,000 after buying an additional 3,348,650 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,791,379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,463,845,000 after acquiring an additional 551,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,183,166 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,391,507,000 after acquiring an additional 368,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.52.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EOG stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.95. 1,756,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,507,184. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.52%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

