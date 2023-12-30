Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) Short Interest Update

Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,000 shares, a growth of 704.9% from the November 30th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,434,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EPAZ opened at $0.00 on Friday. Epazz has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

Epazz, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells various software programs to business enterprises, hospitals, and government and post-secondary institutions in the United States. It offers EPAZZ BoxesOS v3.0, a Web portal infrastructure operating system that integrates with each organization's back-end systems and provides a customizable personal information system for various stakeholders, including students, faculty, alumni, employees, and clients.

