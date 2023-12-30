Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stake Lifted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 35.5% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 75.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth $6,922,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at $3,338,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at $448,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank began coverage on Equinix in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $830.33.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $805.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $648.23 and a fifty-two week high of $824.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $780.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $771.41. The firm has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.60, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.65.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $4.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.26, for a total value of $776,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,886,338.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,654,822 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

