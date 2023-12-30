Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) General Counsel Brett A. Reber Sells 612 Shares

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brett A. Reber sold 612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $18,916.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,139.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Equity Bancshares Stock Down 1.2 %

Equity Bancshares stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $522.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.11.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $49.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,368,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,648 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,252,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,523,000 after buying an additional 58,816 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,177,000 after buying an additional 35,591 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,399,000 after buying an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 461,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,914,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on EQBK. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on Equity Bancshares from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

