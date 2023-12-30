eServGlobal (LON:ESG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.45

eServGlobal Limited (LON:ESG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.45 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.88 ($0.06). eServGlobal shares last traded at GBX 5.45 ($0.07), with a volume of 2,782,538 shares.
eServGlobal Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of £65.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24.
About eServGlobal
eServGlobal Limited provides telecommunications software solutions to mobile and financial service providers in the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and Central and South America. It provides various transaction services, including digital wallets, commerce, remittance, recharge, rapid service connection, and business analytics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than eServGlobal
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for eServGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eServGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.