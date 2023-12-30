Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average is $25.75. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $32.76.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.51 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -275.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BEP shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Featured Stories

