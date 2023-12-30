Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $34.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.10. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

