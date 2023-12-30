Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $163.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.59. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $166.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

