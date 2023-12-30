Evanson Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGE. Lam Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 1,211.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning grew its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AVGE opened at $64.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.42. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.20 and a fifty-two week high of $65.15.

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

