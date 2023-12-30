Evanson Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.6% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 25,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 649,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 47,947 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $438,000. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.5% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:T opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.30.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

